Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,000-2,600 2,000-2,600. Wheat Dara 1,650-1,750 1,625-1,725. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-215 210-215. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,740-1,780 1,750-1,775. Maida (per bag) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950. Sooji (per bag) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 10,500 10,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,200 10,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,700-7,800 7,700-7,800. Rice Permal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200. Rice Sela 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600. I.R.-8 1,725-1,800 1,700-1,750. Gram 3,500-4,100 3,450-4,050 Peas Green 2,725-2,825 2,725-2,825. Peas White 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000. Bajra 1,350-1,600 1,350-1,600. Jowar white 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,400. Maize 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600. Barley 1,400-1,550 1,400-1,550. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.