Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,100-2,600 2,100-2,600. Wheat Dara 1,900-2,000 1,800-1,900. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-215 210-215. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,800-1,825 1,850-1,900. Maida (per bag) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950. Sooji (per bag) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 10,500 10,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,200 10,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600. Rice Permal 2,250-2,300 2,200-2,275. Rice Sela 3,550-3,750 3,550-3,750. I.R.-8 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850. Gram 3,420-4,100 3,470-4,150 Peas Green 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800. Peas White 2,855-3,075 2,855-3,075. Bajra 1,375-1,650 1,375-1,650. Jowar white 2,150-2,250 2,200-2,300. Maize 1,325-1,625 1,325-1,625. Barley 1,400-1,550 1,400-1,550. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.