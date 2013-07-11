India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jul 11 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Wheat Dara 1,760-1,860 1,750-1,850. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 225-245 225-245. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,755-1,855 1,750-1,850. Maida (per bag) 1,840-1,940 1,840-1,940. Sooji (per bag) 1,850-1,870 1,840-1,860. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,500 11,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,500 10,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500. Rice Permal 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300. Rice Sela 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400. I.R.-8 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925. Gram 3,260-3,960 3,240-3,940. Peas Green 2,800-2,950 2,800-2,950. Peas White 2,650-2,750 2,625-2,725. Bajra 1,400-1,430 1,400-1,425. Jowar white 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700. Maize 1,400-1,430 1,400-1,430. Barley 1,275-1,270 1,275-1,270. Guwar 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
* Says there in no material impact on co from RBI penalty Source text: http://bit.ly/2ptcmSy Further company coverage: