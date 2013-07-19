TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jul 19 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Wheat Dara 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 225-245 225-245. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,775-1,875 1,760-1,860. Maida (per bag) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950. Sooji (per bag) 1,840-1,860 1,840-1,860. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,500 11,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,500 10,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,500-7,600 7,400-7,500. Rice Permal 2,260-2,360 2,260-2,360. Rice Sela 3,020-3,420 3,020-3,420. I.R.-8 1,950-1,975 1,920-1,960. Gram 3,315-4,010 3,315-4,010. Peas Green 2,850-3,000 2,850-3,000. Peas White 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750. Bajra 1,450-1,500 1,400-1,425. Jowar white 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700. Maize 1,450-1,500 1,425-1,450. Barley 1,275-1,290 1,275-1,290. Guwar 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400. Source: Delhi grain market traders.