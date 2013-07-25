BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 5.9841 pct
* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.2192 percent versus 6.1401 percent two weeks ago
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,100-2,400 2,300-2,600. Wheat Dara 1,610-1,710 1,725-1,825. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 225-245 225-245. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,720-1,820 1,720-1,820. Maida (per bag) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Sooji (per bag) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,500 11,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,500 10,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,500. Rice Permal 2,250-2,350 2,250-2,350. Rice Sela 2,950-3,400 3,050-3,450. I.R.-8 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950. Gram 3,220-3,950 3,220-3,950. Peas Green 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000. Peas White 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700. Bajra 1,430-1,500 1,430-1,500. Jowar white 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700. Maize 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500. Barley 1,275-1,290 1,275-1,290. Guwar 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
SINGAPORE, April 12 (IFR) - Asian credits widened in the morning on heightened geopolitical risks as North Korea threatened to fire a nuclear missile as the US boosts its military presence in the region.