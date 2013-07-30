Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Wheat Dara 1,575-1,700 1,575-1,700. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 225-245 225-245. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850. Maida (per bag) 1,825-1,925 1,800-1,900. Sooji (per bag) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,500 11,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,500 10,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600. Rice Permal 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300. Rice Sela 2,950-3,400 2,950-3,400. I.R.-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900. Gram 3,345-4,050 3,350-4,050. Peas Green 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000. Peas White 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700. Bajra 1,425-1,500 1,425-1,500. Jowar white 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700. Maize 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500. Barley 1,300-1,350 1,275-1,290. Guwar 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400. Source: Delhi grain market traders.