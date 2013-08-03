BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Aug 03 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Wheat Dara 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 225-245 225-245. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,750-1,850 1,725-1,825. Maida (per bag) 1,850-2,025 1,825-1,925. Sooji (per bag) 1,830-2,000 1,830-2,000. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,500 11,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,500 10,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600. Rice Permal 2,250-2,350 2,250-2,350. Rice Sela 2,950-3,400 2,950-3,400. I.R.-8 1,800-1,875 1,800-1,875. Gram 3,325-4,025 3,300-4,000. Peas Green 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Peas White 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700. Bajra 1,400-1,450 1,400-1,460. Jowar white 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700. Maize 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500. Barley 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300. Guwar 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
