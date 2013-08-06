UPDATE 2-U.S.'mother of all bombs' killed 36 Islamic State militants in Afghanistan
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Wheat Dara 1,660-1,760 1,660-1,760. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 225-245 225-245. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850. Maida (per bag) 1,800-1,900 1,850-2,025. Sooji (per bag) 1,825-1,850 1,830-2,000. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,500 11,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,500 10,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600. Rice Permal 2,250-2,350 2,250-2,350. Rice Sela 2,950-3,400 2,950-3,400. I.R.-8 1,950-2,000 1,800-1,875. Gram 3,340-4,025 3,320-4,050. Peas Green 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Peas White 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700. Bajra 1,375-1,425 1,375-1,425. Jowar white 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700. Maize 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500. Barley 1,250-1,275 1,250-1,300. Guwar 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
* Investors wary of lingering geopolitical worries * SPDR Gold holdings up 0.8 pct on Thursday * Silver off 5-mth high hit in previous session (Adds comment, updates prices) By Swati Verma BENGALURU, April 14 Gold on Friday hovered near the 5-month high hit in the previous session and was set for its biggest weekly percentage rise since June as a weaker dollar and geopolitical worries over the Middle East and North Korea stoked safe-haven demand. Spot gold