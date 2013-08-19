TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Aug 19 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Wheat Dara 1,640-1,720 1,640-1,720. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-235 210-235. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800. Maida (per bag) 1,810-1,910 1,810-1,910. Sooji (per bag) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,500 11,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,500 10,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,600-7,700 7,600-7,700. Rice Permal 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400. Rice Sela 2,900-3,400 2,900-3,400. I.R.-8 2,050-2,150 2,050-2,150. Gram 3,300-3,900 3,300-3,900. Peas Green 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Peas White 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800. Bajra 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Jowar white 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700. Maize 1,410-1,510 1,410-1,510. Barley 1,250-1,275 1,250-1,275. Guwar 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400.