TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Aug 29 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,300-2,600 2,200-2,500. Wheat Dara 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-235 210-235. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,750-1,850 1,700-1,800. Maida (per bag) 1,825-1,925 1,825-1,925. Sooji (per bag) 1,800-1,900 1,825-1,925. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 11,500 11,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 10,500 10,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600. Rice Permal 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500. Rice Sela 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500. I.R.-8 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100. Gram 3,120-4,020 3,100-4,000. Peas Green 2,950-3,050 2,950-3,050. Peas White 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700. Bajra 1,410-1,510 1,400-1,500. Jowar white 2,450-2,650 2,450-2,650. Maize 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550. Barley 1,250-1,270 1,250-1,275. Guwar 3,000-3,400 3,000-3,400.