TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Sep 23 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. Wheat Dara 1,640-1,740 1,640-1,740. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-235 210-235. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,780-1,880 1,750-1,850. Maida (per bag) 1,860-1,960 1,860-1,960. Sooji (per bag) 1,825-1,925 1,825-1,925. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000 11,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 11,000 10,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600. Rice Permal 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600. Rice Sela 3,300-3,400 3,200-3,300. I.R.-8 2,050-2,150 2,050-2,150. Gram 3,350-4,150 3,350-4,150. Peas Green 3,150-3,250 3,150-3,250. Peas White 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750. Bajra 1,470-1,590 1,450-1,550. Jowar white 2,450-2,650 2,450-2,650. Maize 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,575. Barley 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Guwar 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700. Source: Delhi grain market traders.