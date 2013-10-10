TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Oct 10 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,250-2,550 2,250-2,550. Wheat Dara 1,675-1,775 1,650-1,750. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-235 210-235. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,710-1,875 1,700-1,850. Maida (per bag) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950. Sooji (per bag) 1,810-1,910 1,800-1,900. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000 12,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 11,000 11,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,250-7,850 7,200-7,800. Rice Permal 2,450-2,550 2,450-2,550. Rice Sela 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. I.R.-8 2,250-2,350 2,200-2,300. Gram 3,200-4,150 3,200-4,150. Peas Green 3,250-3,350 3,150-3,250. Peas White 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700. Bajra 3,150-3,250 3,150-3,250. Jowar white 2,450-2,675 2,450-2,675. Maize 1,500-1,550 1,500-1,550. Barley 1,310-1,445 1,310-1,445. Guwar 3,310-3,710 3,310-3,710. Source: Delhi grain market traders.