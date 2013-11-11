TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Nov 11 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Wheat Dara 1,740-1,840 1,740-1,840. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,750-1,830 1,730-1,830. Maida (per bag) 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950. Sooji (per bag) 1,810-1,910 1,810-1,910. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000 12,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 11,500 11,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,300-7,900 7,300-7,900. Rice Permal 2,450-2,550 2,460-2,560. Rice Sela 3,150-3,250 3,150-3,250. I.R.-8 2,320-2,420 2,320-2,420. Gram 3,500-3,850 3,450-3,800. Peas Green 3,350-3,500 3,350-3,500. Peas White 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,750. Bajra 3,170-3,370 3,170-3,370. Jowar white 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. Maize 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650. Barley 1,320-1,450 1,320-1,450. Guwar 3,325-3,900 3,325-3,900. Source: Delhi grain market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)