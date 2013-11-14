India soybean futures extend gain on higher demand, tighter supply
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Nov 14 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Wheat Dara 1,720-1820 1,760-1,860. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,720-1820 1,725-1,850. Maida (per bag) 1,845-1,945 1,845-1,945. Sooji (per bag) 1,815-1,920 1,815-1,920. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000 12,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 11,500 11,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,400-8,000 7,400-8,000. Rice Permal 2,400-2000 2,455-2,555. Rice Sela 3,200-3300 3,200-3,300. I.R.-8 2,320-2,420 2,320-2,420. Gram 3,450-3800 3,500-3,850. Peas Green 3,400-3,550 3,400-3,550. Peas White 2,655-2,710 2,655-2,710. Bajra 3,170-3,370 3,170-3,370. Jowar white 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. Maize 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650. Barley 1,325-1,455 1,325-1,455. Guwar 3,325-3,900 3,325-3,900. Source: Delhi grain market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.
* Says there in no material impact on co from RBI penalty Source text: http://bit.ly/2ptcmSy Further company coverage: