TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Nov 14 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Wheat Dara 1,720-1820 1,760-1,860. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,720-1820 1,725-1,850. Maida (per bag) 1,845-1,945 1,845-1,945. Sooji (per bag) 1,815-1,920 1,815-1,920. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000 12,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 11,500 11,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,400-8,000 7,400-8,000. Rice Permal 2,400-2000 2,455-2,555. Rice Sela 3,200-3300 3,200-3,300. I.R.-8 2,320-2,420 2,320-2,420. Gram 3,450-3800 3,500-3,850. Peas Green 3,400-3,550 3,400-3,550. Peas White 2,655-2,710 2,655-2,710. Bajra 3,170-3,370 3,170-3,370. Jowar white 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. Maize 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650. Barley 1,325-1,455 1,325-1,455. Guwar 3,325-3,900 3,325-3,900. Source: Delhi grain market traders.