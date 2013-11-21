Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700. Wheat Dara 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Maida (per bag) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950. Sooji (per bag) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000 12,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 11,500 11,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,350-7,850 7,300-7,800. Rice Permal 2,450-2,600 2,450-2,600. Rice Sela 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300. I.R.-8 2,350-2,450 2,350-2,450. Gram 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000. Peas Green 3,400-3,550 3,400-3,550. Peas White 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700. Bajra 3,150-3,350 3,170-3,370. Jowar white 2,475-2,675 2,450-2,650. Maize 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650. Barley 1,325-1,455 1,325-1,455. Guwar 3,325-3,900 3,325-3,900. Source: Delhi grain market traders.