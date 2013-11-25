Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700. Wheat Dara 1,825-1,925 1,850-1,950. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Maida (per bag) 1,900-2,000 1,950-2,000. Sooji (per bag) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000 12,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 11,500 11,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,300-7,800 7,350-7,850. Rice Permal 2,400-2,550 2,400-2,550. Rice Sela 3,150-3,250 3,200-3,300. I.R.-8 2,350-2,450 2,350-2,450. Gram 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000. Peas Green 3,300-3,500 3,450-3,600. Peas White 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700. Bajra 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300. Jowar white 2,475-2,650 2,475-2,675. Maize 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650. Barley 1,325-1,455 1,325-1,455. Guwar 3,325-3,900 3,325-3,900. Source: Delhi grain market traders.