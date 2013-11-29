Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,000-3,000 2,000-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Maida (per bag) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050. Sooji (per bag) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000 12,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 11,500 11,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,450-7,900 7,400-7,850. Rice Permal 2,400-2,550 2,400-2,550. Rice Sela 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300. I.R.-8 2,340-2,440 2,350-2,450. Gram 3,050-3,400 3,050-3,400. Peas Green 3,350-3,550 3,300-3,500. Peas White 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700. Bajra 1,300-1,550 1,300-1,550. Jowar white 1,850-2,100 1,850-2,000. Maize 1,550-1,800 1,550-1,800. Barley 1,350-1,400 1,350-1,400. Guwar 3,325-3,900 3,325-3,900. Source: Delhi grain market traders.