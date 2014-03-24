TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Mar 24 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-3,000 2,200-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,860-2,125 1,800-2,000. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 215-240 215-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Maida (per bag) 2,400-2,600 2,300-2,500. Sooji (per bag) 2,150-2,350 2,150-2,350. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,600 8,500-9,600. Rice Permal 1,950-2,550 1,900-2,500. Rice Sela 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900. I.R.-8 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000. Gram 3,340-3,770 3,340-3,770. Peas Green 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500. Peas White 3,200-3,400 3,100-3,320. Bajra 1,100-1,300 1,100-1,300. Jowar white 1,400-2,300 1,400-2,300. Maize 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Barley 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. Guwar 3,500-4,000 3,500-4,000. Source: Delhi grain market traders.