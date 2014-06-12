TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jun 12 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,000-2,600 2,000-2,600. Wheat Dara 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-250 220-250. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,650-1,750 1,600-1,700. Maida (per bag) 1,750-1,950 1,700-1,900. Sooji (per bag) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000. Rice Permal 1,750-2,350 1,750-2,350. Rice Sela 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750. I.R.-8 1,850-2,150 1,850-2,150. Gram 3,200-3,600 3,150-3,550. Peas Green 3,100-3,200 3,150-3,250. Peas White 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300. Bajra 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700. Jowar white 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. Maize 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Barley 1,350-1,650 1,350-1,650. Source: Delhi grain market traders.