PRECIOUS-Gold eases in French election afterglow; N.Korea woes limit losses

* Spot gold down for a second day * SPDR Gold holdings up 6 tonnes in last two sessions * Silver off one-month lows hit on Monday (Adds comments, updates prices) By Swati Verma BENGALURU, April 25 Gold prices eased on Tuesday as investor sentiment remained skewed towards riskier assets in the wake of the French election results last weekend, though concerns over Korean peninsula limited the safe-haven's losses. Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,272