TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jun 16 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,000-2,600 2,000-2,600. Wheat Dara 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-250 220-250. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Maida (per bag) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950. Sooji (per bag) 1,800-2,100 1,900-2,200. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 13,000-14,000 13,000-14,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 13,000-15,000 13,000-15,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,000-9,100 8,000-9,100. Rice Permal 1,750-2,350 1,750-2,350. Rice Sela 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750. I.R.-8 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100. Gram 3,100-3,500 3,200-3,600. Peas Green 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. Peas White 3,150-3,450 3,200-3,400. Bajra 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. Jowar white 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. Maize 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650. Barley 1,400-1,700 1,350-1,650. #N/A Source: Delhi grain market traders.