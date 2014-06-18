TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jun 18 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-3,100 2,200-3,100. Wheat Dara 1,625-1,725 1,625-1,725. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-240 220-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,625-1,725 1,950-2,350. Maida (per bag) 1,775-1,975 1,775-1,975. Sooji (per bag) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 13,000-15,000 13,000-15,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 12,000-14,000 12,000-14,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,100-9,200 8,500-9,500. Rice Permal 1,850-2,450 1,850-2,450. Rice Sela 1,600-1,800 2,450-2,650. I.R.-8 2,000-2,500 2,000-2,500. Gram 3,125-3,525 3,125-3,525. Peas Green 3,125-3,250 3,100-3,200. Peas White 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200. Bajra 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650. Jowar white 1,550-1,650 1,650-1,800. Maize 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. Barley 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. #N/A Source: Delhi grain market traders.