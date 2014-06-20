TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jun 20 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,100-3,000 2,100-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-250 220-250. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,650-1,750 1,625-1,725. Maida (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000. Sooji (per bag) 2,150-2,450 2,150-2,450. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 13,000-14,000 13,000-14,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 13,000-15,000 13,000-15,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,150-9,250 8,100-9,200. Rice Permal 1,750-2,350 1,750-2,350. Rice Sela 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. I.R.-8 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100. Gram 3,140-3,540 3,140-3,540. Peas Green 3,200-3,300 3,125-3,250. Peas White 3,150-3,450 3,150-3,450. Bajra 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. Jowar white 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. Maize 1,600-1,700 1,550-1,650. Barley 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700. #N/A Source: Delhi grain market traders.