TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jun 24 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-3,000 2,200-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-250 220-250. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,650-1,725 1,620-1,700. Maida (per bag) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800. Sooji (per bag) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 13,000-14,000 13,000-14,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 13,000-15,000 13,000-15,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,600-9,300 8,500-9,200. Rice Permal 1,750-2,350 1,750-2,350. Rice Sela 2,000-2,500 2,000-2,500. I.R.-8 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Gram 2,750-3,000 2,750-3,000. Peas Green 2,800-3,100 3,000-3,100. Peas White 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Bajra 1,600-1,700 1,500-1,600. Jowar white 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650. Maize 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Barley 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700. #N/A Source: Delhi grain market traders.