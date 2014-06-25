TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jun 25 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-3,000 2,200-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,600-1,750 1,500-1,700. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-250 220-250. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,625-1,700 1,650-1,725. Maida (per bag) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800. Sooji (per bag) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,200 8,600-9,300. Rice Permal 1,700-2,300 1,750-2,350. Rice Sela 2,000-2,500 2,000-2,500. I.R.-8 1,850-2,050 1,900-2,100. Gram 2,750-3,000 2,750-3,000. Peas Green 2,750-3,050 3,800-3,100. Peas White 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000. Bajra 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Jowar white 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650. Maize 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Barley 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700. Source: Delhi grain market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)