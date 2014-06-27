BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jun 27 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-3,000 2,200-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 #N/A Roller Mill (per bag) 1,625-1,700 1,625-1,700. Maida (per bag) 1,750-1,850 1,700-1,800. Sooji (per bag) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 13,000-14,000 13,000-14,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 13,000-15,000 13,000-15,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,200 8,500-9,200. Rice Permal 1,600-2,200 1,700-2,300. Rice Sela 2,050-2,450 2,050-2,450. I.R.-8 1,800-2,000 1,850-2,050. Gram 2,850-3,100 2,700-3,000. Peas Green 2,700-3,000 3,750-3,050. Peas White 2,850-3,050 2,850-3,050. Bajra 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Jowar white 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Maize 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Barley 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800. #N/A Source: Delhi grain market traders.
MUMBAI, Jan 24 India's drive to bring transparency to bullion trading, along with the rise of branded gold jewellery, could help major retailers raise their share of the world's second-biggest gold market to 40 percent by 2020, the World Gold Council (WGC) said.
* Emkay Global Financial Services says signs agreement with DBS group Source text: (http://bit.ly/2klVy1p) Further company coverage: