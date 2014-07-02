TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jul 02
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 2,000-3,000 2,100-3,000.
Wheat Dara 1,600-1,800 1,550-1,800
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,600-1,700 1,650-1,750.
Maida (per bag) 1,700-1,800 1,750-1,850.
Sooji (per bag) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200.
Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,200 8,500-9,200.
Rice Permal 1,600-2,200 1,600-2,200.
Rice Sela 2,100-2,500 2,000-2,400.
I.R.-8 1,900-2,100 1,800-2,000.
Gram 3,150-3,400 3,100-3,300.
Peas Green 2,850-3,150 2,800-3,100.
Peas White 2,850-3,050 2,800-3,000.
Bajra 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800.
Jowar white 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750.
Maize 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700.
Barley 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800.
Source: Delhi grain market traders.
