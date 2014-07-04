TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jul 04 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,000-3,000 2,000-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Roller Mill (per bag) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Maida (per bag) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800. Sooji (per bag) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,200 8,500-9,200. Rice Permal 1,700-2,300 1,700-2,300. Rice Sela 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600. I.R.-8 2,100-2,300 2,000-2,200. Gram 3,270-3,470 3,250-3,450. Peas Green 2,875-3,175 2,850-3,150. Peas White 2,875-3,075 2,850-3,050. Bajra 1,750-1,850 1,700-1,800. Jowar white 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750. Maize 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Barley 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800. Source: Delhi grain market traders.