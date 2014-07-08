TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jul 08
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 2,000-3,000 2,000-3,000.
Wheat Dara 1,750-1,900 1,800-2,000
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700.
Maida (per bag) 1,700-1,800 1,750-1,850.
Sooji (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000.
Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,200 8,500-9,200.
Rice Permal 1,750-2,350 1,700-2,300.
Rice Sela 2,150-2,550 2,200-2,600.
I.R.-8 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300.
Gram 3,225-3,425 3,250-3,450.
Peas Green 2,850-3,150 2,850-3,150.
Peas White 2,870-3,070 2,870-3,070.
Bajra 1,750-1,850 1,775-1,875.
Jowar white 1,650-1,750 1,675-1,775.
Maize 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700.
Barley 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800.
Source: Delhi grain market traders.