BRIEF-Federal Bank March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter net profit 2.57 billion rupees versus net profit of 102.6 million rupees year ago
TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jul 10 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,050-3,050 2,000-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,850-2,050 1,800-2,000 Roller Mill (per bag) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Maida (per bag) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800. Sooji (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,200 8,500-9,200. Rice Permal 1,750-2,350 1,750-2,350. Rice Sela 2,150-2,550 2,150-2,550. I.R.-8 2,200-2,350 2,100-2,300. Gram 3,275-3,475 3,255-3,455. Peas Green 2,870-3,170 2,875-3,175. Peas White 2,875-3,075 2,870-3,070. Bajra 1,725-1,825 1,725-1,825. Jowar white 1,625-1,725 1,625-1,725. Maize 1,610-1,710 1,610-1,710. Barley 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/06.00 02.50/04.50 00.50/01.50 03.41% 03.55% 02.84% (Apr 27) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.42% 02.85% 03.56% -----------------------------------