BRIEF-Syngene International Q4 profit falls
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jul 11 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,050-3,050 2,050-3,050. Wheat Dara 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050 Roller Mill (per bag) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Maida (per bag) 1,800-1,900 1,700-1,800. Sooji (per bag) 1,900-2,100 1,800-2,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,600-9,300 8,500-9,200. Rice Permal 1,700-2,300 1,750-2,350. Rice Sela 2,100-2,500 2,150-2,550. I.R.-8 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,350. Gram 3,275-3,475 3,275-3,475. Peas Green 2,875-3,175 2,870-3,170. Peas White 2,850-3,050 2,875-3,075. Bajra 1,725-1,825 1,725-1,825. Jowar white 1,625-1,725 1,625-1,725. Maize 1,610-1,710 1,610-1,710. Barley 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme