TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jul 12
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 2,050-3,050 2,050-3,050.
Wheat Dara 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050
#N/A
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700.
Maida (per bag) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900.
Sooji (per bag) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100.
Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 13,000-14,000 13,000-14,000.
Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 13,000-15,000 13,000-15,000.
Rice Basmati(Common) 8,600-9,300 8,600-9,300.
Rice Permal 1,700-2,300 1,700-2,300.
Rice Sela 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500.
I.R.-8 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300.
Gram 3,250-3,450 3,275-3,475.
Peas Green 2,850-3,150 2,875-3,175.
Peas White 2,855-3,055 2,850-3,050.
Bajra 1,735-1,835 1,725-1,825.
Jowar white 1,635-1,735 1,625-1,725.
Maize 1,615-1,715 1,610-1,710.
Barley 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800.
#N/A
Source: Delhi grain market traders.