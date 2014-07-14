Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 2,050-3,050 2,050-3,050.
Wheat Dara 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,700-1,800 1,600-1,700.
Maida (per bag) 1,850-1,950 1,800-1,900.
Sooji (per bag) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100.
Rice Basmati(Common) 8,600-9,300 8,600-9,300.
Rice Permal 1,700-2,300 1,700-2,300.
Rice Sela 2,150-2,550 2,100-2,500.
I.R.-8 2,250-2,350 2,200-2,300.
Gram 3,250-3,450 3,250-3,450.
Peas Green 2,850-3,150 2,850-3,150.
Peas White 2,855-3,055 2,855-3,055.
Bajra 1,750-1,850 1,735-1,835.
Jowar white 1,635-1,735 1,635-1,735.
Maize 1,615-1,715 1,615-1,715.
Barley 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800.
Source: Delhi grain market traders.