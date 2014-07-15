TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jul 15 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,050-3,050 2,050-3,050. Wheat Dara 1,850-2,050 1,850-2,050 Roller Mill (per bag) 1,750-1,850 1,700-1,800. Maida (per bag) 1,900-2,000 1,850-1,950. Sooji (per bag) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,600-9,300 8,600-9,300. Rice Permal 1,700-2,300 1,700-2,300. Rice Sela 2,150-2,550 2,150-2,550. I.R.-8 2,250-2,350 2,250-2,350. Gram 3,275-3,475 3,250-3,450. Peas Green 2,850-3,150 2,850-3,150. Peas White 2,855-3,055 2,855-3,055. Bajra 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850. Jowar white 1,635-1,735 1,635-1,735. Maize 1,625-1,725 1,615-1,715. Barley 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800. Source: Delhi grain market traders.