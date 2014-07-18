TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jul 18 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,100-3,100 2,100-3,100. Wheat Dara 1,750-2,000 1,850-2,050 Roller Mill (per bag) 1,700-1,800 1,750-1,850. Maida (per bag) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000. Sooji (per bag) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,650-9,350 8,600-9,300. Rice Permal 1,700-2,300 1,750-2,350. Rice Sela 2,100-2,500 2,150-2,550. I.R.-8 2,200-2,300 2,250-2,350. Gram 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500. Peas Green 2,845-3,145 2,845-3,145. Peas White 2,875-3,075 2,875-3,075. Bajra 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800. Jowar white 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750. Maize 1,625-1,725 1,625-1,725. Barley 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800. Source: Delhi grain market traders.