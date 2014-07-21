TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jul 21 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,100-3,100 2,100-3,100. Wheat Dara 1,900-2,100 1,750-2,000 Roller Mill (per bag) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800. Maida (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000. Sooji (per bag) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,650-9,350 8,650-9,350. Rice Permal 1,750-2,350 1,750-2,350. Rice Sela 2,200-2,600 2,150-2,550. I.R.-8 2,300-2,400 2,200-2,300. Gram 3,300-3,500 3,350-3,550. Peas Green 2,845-3,145 2,845-3,145. Peas White 2,875-3,075 2,875-3,075. Bajra 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800. Jowar white 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750. Maize 1,625-1,725 1,625-1,725. Barley 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800. Source: Delhi grain market traders.