TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jul 22
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 2,100-3,100 2,100-3,100.
Wheat Dara 1,800-2,100 1,900-2,100
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800.
Maida (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000.
Sooji (per bag) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100.
Rice Basmati(Common) 8,600-9,300 8,650-9,350.
Rice Permal 1,750-2,350 1,750-2,350.
Rice Sela 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600.
I.R.-8 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400.
Gram 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500.
Peas Green 2,800-3,100 2,845-3,145.
Peas White 2,875-3,075 2,875-3,075.
Bajra 1,725-1,825 1,700-1,800.
Jowar white 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750.
Maize 1,625-1,725 1,625-1,725.
Barley 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800.
Source: Delhi grain market traders.