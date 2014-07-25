GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jul 25 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,100-3,100 2,100-3,100. Wheat Dara 1,850-2,150 1,850-2,150 Roller Mill (per bag) 1,850-2,100 1,800-2,000. Maida (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000. Sooji (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,200 8,600-9,300. Rice Permal 1,800-2,450 1,800-2,450. Rice Sela 2,100-2,500 2,200-2,600. I.R.-8 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400. Gram 3,375-3,575 3,375-3,575. Peas Green 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100. Peas White 2,800-3,000 2,850-3,050. Bajra 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000. Jowar white 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750. Maize 1,625-1,725 1,625-1,725. Barley 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
* Cold weather threatens U.S. production * Corn firms 1 percent * Soybeans rally more than 0.5 percent By Colin Packham SYDNEY, May 1 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as frost across key growing regions stoked fears of widespread production losses, pushing prices to a six-week high. Corn rose more than 1 percent, drawing support from wheat, while soybeans rallied more than 0.5 percent. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Boar