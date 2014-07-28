TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jul 28 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,100-3,100 2,100-3,100. Wheat Dara 2,200-3,200 2,200-3,200 Roller Mill (per bag) 1,850-2,100 1,850-2,100. Maida (per bag) 1,850-2,100 1,800-2,000. Sooji (per bag) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,200 8,500-9,200. Rice Permal 1,800-2,450 1,800-2,450. Rice Sela 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500. I.R.-8 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400. Gram 3,400-3,650 3,360-3,660. Peas Green 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100. Peas White 2,850-3,050 2,800-3,000. Bajra 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000. Jowar white 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750. Maize 1,625-1,750 1,625-1,725. Barley 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800. Source: Delhi grain market traders.