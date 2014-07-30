TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jul 30
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 2,100-3,100 2,100-3,100.
Wheat Dara 2,200-3,200 2,200-3,200
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,850-2,100.
Maida (per bag) 1,850-2,100 1,850-2,100.
Sooji (per bag) 1,750-1,950 1,700-1,900.
Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,200 8,500-9,200.
Rice Permal 1,800-2,450 1,800-2,450.
Rice Sela 2,200-2,600 2,100-2,500.
I.R.-8 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400.
Gram 3,400-3,650 3,400-3,650.
Peas Green 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100.
Peas White 2,800-3,100 2,850-3,050.
Bajra 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000.
Jowar white 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750.
Maize 1,625-1,750 1,625-1,725.
Barley 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800.
Source: Delhi grain market traders.