TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Aug 01 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,000-3,000 2,100-3,100. Wheat Dara 2,200-3,200 2,200-3,200 Roller Mill (per bag) 1,900-2,100 1,800-2,000. Maida (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,900-2,100. Sooji (per bag) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,200 8,500-9,200. Rice Permal 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,450. Rice Sela 2,200-2,600 2,200-2,600. I.R.-8 2,350-2,450 2,350-2,450. Gram 3,400-3,650 3,400-3,650. Peas Green 2,900-3,200 2,800-3,100. Peas White 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100. Bajra 1,800-1,900 1,700-1,800. Jowar white 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750. Maize 1,625-1,750 1,625-1,750. Barley 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800. Source: Delhi grain market traders.