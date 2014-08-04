East India Cotton association Prices - April 20, 2017

BANGALORE, Apr 20The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-201(B22mm) 34800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29000 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37900 ICS-202(26mm) 43900 ICS-105(26mm) 34900 ICS-105CS(26mm) 35900 ICS-105(27mm) 44500 ICS-105CS(27mm)