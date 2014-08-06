TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Aug 06 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-3,200 2,000-3,000. Wheat Dara 2,000-2,900 2,100-3,100 Roller Mill (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,900-2,100. Maida (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000. Sooji (per bag) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,200 8,500-9,200. Rice Permal 1,850-2,500 1,850-2,500. Rice Sela 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500. I.R.-8 2,300-2,400 2,350-2,450. Gram 3,450-3,600 3,450-3,675. Peas Green 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100. Peas White 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100. Bajra 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Jowar white 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Maize 1,650-1,750 1,600-1,700. Barley 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800. Source: Delhi grain market traders.