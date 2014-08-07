BRIEF-Syngene International Q4 profit falls
* Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees
TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Aug 07 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-3,200 2,200-3,200. Wheat Dara 2,000-2,900 2,000-2,900 Roller Mill (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000. Maida (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000. Sooji (per bag) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,200 8,500-9,200. Rice Permal 1,800-2,400 1,850-2,500. Rice Sela 2,000-2,400 2,100-2,500. I.R.-8 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400. Gram 3,450-3,600 3,450-3,600. Peas Green 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100. Peas White 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100. Bajra 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Jowar white 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Maize 1,600-1,700 1,650-1,750. Barley 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
Karachi, April 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $366 million to $16,416 million in the week ending April 21, compared to $16,050 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 17 Held by the State $16,050.1 $16,416.1 mln -2.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,100.7 mln $5,152.0 mln -0.9 comme