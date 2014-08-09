India grain prices-Delhi - AUGUST-09. Rates by Asian News International (ANI),New Delhi. Time: 091330.- Tel: 011 26191464. Indicative Previous. opening close Grains. (In rupees per 100 kg unless stated). -----------------------------------------------------------------. Wheat Desi 2,300-3,300 2,200-3,200. Wheat Dara 2,000-2,900 2,000-2,900 Roller Mill (per bag) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000. Maida (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000. Sooji (per bag) 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 13,000-14,000 13,000-14,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 13,000-15,000 13,000-15,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,400-9,100 8,500-9,200. Rice Permal 1,900-2,400 1,850-2,450. Rice Sela 2,050-2,450 2,000-2,400. I.R.-8 2,350-2,450 2,300-2,400. Gram 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700. Peas Green 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100. Peas White 2,850-3,150 2,850-3,150. Bajra 1,850-1,950 1,850-1,950. Jowar white 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750. Maize 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Barley 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800. .. Source: Delhi grain market traders.