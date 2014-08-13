TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Aug 13
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 2,300-3,300 2,300-3,300.
Wheat Dara 2,100-3,000 2,000-2,900
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000.
Maida (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000.
Sooji (per bag) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900.
Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,500 8,600-9,300.
Rice Permal 2,050-2,550 2,000-2,500.
Rice Sela 2,150-2,550 2,100-2,500.
I.R.-8 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500.
Gram 3,575-3,775 3,560-3,760.
Peas Green 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100.
Peas White 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100.
Bajra 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900.
Jowar white 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700.
Maize 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700.
Barley 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800.
Source: Delhi grain market traders.