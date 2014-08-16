TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Aug 16 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,300-3,300 2,300-3,300. Wheat Dara 2,100-3,000 2,100-3,000 Roller Mill (per bag) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000. Maida (per bag) 1,800-1,950 1,800-2,000. Sooji (per bag) 1,600-1,800 1,700-1,900. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500. Rice Permal 2,000-2,500 2,000-2,500. Rice Sela 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. I.R.-8 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500. Gram 3,555-3,755 3,575-3,775. Peas Green 2,850-3,150 2,800-3,100. Peas White 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200. Bajra 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Jowar white 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Maize 1,650-1,750 1,600-1,700. Barley 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800. Source: Delhi grain market traders.