TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Aug 21 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,300-3,300 2,300-3,300. Wheat Dara 2,150-3,050 2,150-3,050 Roller Mill (per bag) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000. Maida (per bag) 1,900-1,200 1,900-1,200. Sooji (per bag) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,550-9,550 8,500-9,500. Rice Permal 2,050-2,550 2,000-2,500. Rice Sela 2,150-2,400 2,100-2,400. I.R.-8 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500. Gram 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700. Peas Green 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100. Peas White 2,820-3,220 2,820-3,220. Bajra 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Jowar white 1,650-1,750 1,600-1,700. Maize 1,650-1,750 1,630-1,730. Barley 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800. Source: Delhi grain market traders.