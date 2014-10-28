TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Oct 28 Rates by Asian News International (ANI),New Delhi. Time: 281330.- Tel: 011 26191464. Indicative Previous. opening close Grains. (In rupees per 100 kg unless stated). -----------------------------------------------------------------. Wheat Desi 1,900-2,600 1,900-2,600. Wheat Dara 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,650-1,850 1,800-2,000. Maida (per bag) 1,550-1,650 1,600-1,700. Sooji (per bag) 2,050-2,150 ,050-2,150. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 14,000-18,000 14,000-18,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 13,000-14,400 13,000-14,400. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,500-8,200 7,500-8,200. Rice Permal 2,050-2,300 2,050-2,300. Rice Sela 2,450-2,650 2,450-2,650. I.R.-8 1,900-2,050 1,850-2,000. Gram 3,000-3,550 2,950-3,500. Peas Green 2,200-2,800 2,200-2,800. Peas White 2,300-3,500 2,300-3,500. Bajra 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400. Jowar white 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700. Maize 1,200-1,350 1,200-1,400. Barley 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650. .. Source: Delhi grain market traders.