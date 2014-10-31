TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Oct 31 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,000-2,700 1,900-2,600. Wheat Dara 1,700-1,900 1,800-2,000. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850. Maida (per bag) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,650. Sooji (per bag) 2,050-2,150 2,050-2,150. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,400-8,100 7,400-8,100. Rice Permal 2,050-2,300 2,050-2,300. Rice Sela 2,400-2,600 2,500-2,700. I.R.-8 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000. Gram 3,100-3,600 3,100-3,600. Peas Green 2,200-2,800 2,200-2,800. Peas White 2,300-3,500 2,300-3,500. Bajra 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400. Jowar white 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700. Maize 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500. Barley 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650. Source: Delhi grain market traders.